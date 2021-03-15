March 2021 Fed Meeting: What to Expect

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to up its guidance but leave its accommodative policy unchanged when it meets this week on March 16th and 17th, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank (DB):

"Since the FOMC last gathered on January 27, the economic outlook has brightened with evidence that the economy has begun to emerge from a winter stagnation, the vaccine rollout is progressing, and the Biden administration has cemented a $1.9tn Covid relief package. Despite this improved outlook, Chair Powell is likely to emphasize that significant uncertainties remain and that large gaps persist between the current and pre-Covid economies, particularly with respect to the labor market. With the Committee focused on realized progress towards their goals, they intend to be patient in assessing any changes to their policy settings. As such, Powell is likely to reiterate that any discussion of tapering is "premature" and that it will likely be "some time" before the Committee can assess when "substantial further progress" will be achieved."

The FOMC is a committee within the Federal Reserve System in charge of overseeing the nation's Open Market Operations (OMO), a tool of controlling liquidity in the economy and interest rates, in line with the central bank's dual mandate: steady inflation and high employment (low unemployment).

That's why the FOMC makes projections on economic growth and its impact on its two goals, inflation and unemployment. Deutsche Bank expects FOMC's GDP growth projection for 2021 to be 6.2%, up from the 4.2% projection in December 2020. Here is a summary of the bank's expectations for March:

Metric Value (%) Change in Real GDP for 2021 March 21 Projection December 2020 6.2 4.2 Unemployment Rate March 21 Projection December 2020 4.6 5.0 PCE inflation March 21 Projection December 2020 2.2 1.8 Fed Funds March 21 Projection December 2020 0.1 0.1

Despite these revisions, inflation is still expected to be close to the FOMC's target (2%), while unemployment is above the FOMC's target (the natural rate of unemployment, which according to some estimates, is around 4%). Thus, the Fed feels it can make a case for continuing its accommodative policy designed to boost economic growth and allow corporate debt to remain at historically high levels.

Before the 2008 financial crisis, OMO has been limited to the purchase and sale of short-term U.S. government securities, a tool designed to control short-term interest rates. After the crisis, OMO was extended to the purchase and sale of a broad range of long-term debt securities, a policy also known as Quantitative Easing (QE).

In theory, both conventional and nonconventional OMO is a tool to help the Fed achieve its dual mandate. In practice, they have become tools in turning risk on and off in financial markets. That's why traders and investors have been following every FOMC meeting closely.

