Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 300,000 shares on March 5 at a price of $3.91. The price of the stock has increased by 13.55% since then.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. OPKO's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation.

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion. Its shares traded at $4.44 with a price-earnings ratio of 92.50 as of March 12.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.3 million compared with a net loss of $112.4 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Frost also bought 500,000 shares on Feb. 19 at a price of $4.77. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 6.92%.

ADT

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) President and CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares on March 5 at a price of $7.13. The price of the stock has increased by 16.69% since then.

ADT is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. ADT offers residential, commercial and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm and medical alert solutions.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion. Its shares traded at $8.32 as of March 12.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $112 million compared to a loss of $72 million for the same period of 2019.

Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares on March 5 at a price of $6.99. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.03%.

InnovAge Holding

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) CEO, President and Director Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares on March 12 at a price of $26.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since then.

InnovAge Holding manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through the "Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)" approach.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion. Its shares traded at $25.98 as of March 12.

On March 3, 2021 the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share.

Director Kennedy Edward Moore Jr. bought 23,000 shares on March 8 at a price of $21. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 23.81%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) CEO Joshua Easterly bought 8,361 shares on March 9 at a price of $21.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since then.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the U.S. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excels at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion. Its shares traded at $22.42 with a price-earnings ratio of 8.46 as of March 12.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, net investment income was $32.8 million compared to $33.8 million for the prior-year quarter.

Easterly also bought 686 shares on Feb. 26 at a price of $21.34. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 5.06%.

Director John Ross bought 1,000 shares on Feb. 23 at a price of $21.38 and 4,000 shares on Feb. 25 at a price of $21.72. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since then.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 8,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.73.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion. Its shares traded at $14.84 with a price-earnings ratio of 22.87 as of March 12.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2021, net investment income was $39.0 million compared to $32.7 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 9 at a price of $14.64 and 4,000 shares on March 11 at a price of $14.81. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.2%.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 9 at a price of $14.64 and 4,000 shares on March 11 at a price of $14.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since then.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

