Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Bought $499,000 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: TUP +7.2%

CEO of Tupperware Brands Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of TUP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $24.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $499,000.

Tupperware Brands Corp is a direct selling consumer products company. It sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. Tupperware Brands Corp has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.380000 with a P/E ratio of 11.53 and P/S ratio of 0.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of TUP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $24.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & COO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of TUP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $24.15. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CLO & Secretary Karen M Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of TUP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $24.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.38% since.
  • Executive Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of TUP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $24.36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TUP, click here

.

