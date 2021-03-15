Mesa Laboratories Inc (mlab) CFO John Sakys Sold $659,600 of Shares

CFO of Mesa Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Sakys (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of mlab on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $263.84 a share. The total sale was $659,600.

Mesa Laboratories Inc designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products and also manufactures and markets biological indicators and distributes chemical indicators. Mesa Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $1.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $264.970000 with and P/S ratio of 9.82. The dividend yield of Mesa Laboratories Inc stocks is 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Continuous Improvement Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of MLAB stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $271.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of MLAB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $273.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.

SVP Commericial Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of MLAB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $276.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.26% since.

Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,600 shares of MLAB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $281.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.88% since.

