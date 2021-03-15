Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) COO Jorge Valladares Sold $6.2 million of Shares

COO of Transdigm Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jorge Valladares (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TDG on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $615 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. Transdigm Group Inc has a market cap of $34.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $623.000000 with a P/E ratio of 96.29 and P/S ratio of 7.43. Transdigm Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Transdigm Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kevin M Stein sold 9,900 shares of TDG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $571.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TDG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $615. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Exec.V.P. Robert S Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TDG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $601.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.

Exec. Chairman of the Board W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TDG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $574.54. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDG, click here