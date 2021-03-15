>
1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: FLWS +4.26%

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $29.42 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.245000 with a P/E ratio of 19.39 and P/S ratio of 1.07. 1-800-flowers.com Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $29.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.
  • CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $29.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Eugene F Demark sold 360 shares of FLWS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $28.52. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FLWS, click here

.

