5 Energy Stocks Outperforming the Market

the following guru-owned energy stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through March 15.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has a market cap of $261.50 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 15.24% over the past year.

As of Monday, the share price was 105.15% above the 52-week low and 0.23% below the 52-week high.

The integrated oil and gas company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -12.63% and return on assets of -6.34% are underperforming 55% of companies in the in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Total SE

With a market cap of $129.19 billion, Total SE (TOT) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.30% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the share price was 124.18% above the 52-week low and 0.06% below the 52-week high.

The company, which produces and refines oil around the world, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.94% and return on assets of -2.82% are outperforming 52% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.46.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (COP) has a market cap of $80.50 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 49.16% over the past year.

As of Monday, the price was 185.12% above the 52-week low and 0.87% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. fossil fuel exploration and production firm has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of -8.52% is underperforming the industry, the return on assets of -4.16% is outperforming 52% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.51.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Equinor

With a market cap of $65.60 billion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 40.53% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 144.95% above the 52-week low and 0.19% below the 52-week high.

The Norway-based integrated oil and gas company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.87% and return on assets of -4.71% are underperforming 58% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.49.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Fisher with 0.01%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has a market cap of $43.83 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 49.09% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 178.18% above the 52-week low and 2.64% below the 52-week high.

The oil and gas producer has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.91% and return on assets of -1.67% are outperforming 57% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.55.

The company's largest guru shareholder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 1.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.55%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

