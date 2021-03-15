>
Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) CEO R Arthur Jr Seaver Sold $656,788 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: SFST -1.55%

CEO of Southern First Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Arthur Jr Seaver (insider trades) sold 12,100 shares of SFST on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $54.28 a share. The total sale was $656,788.

Southern First Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public. Southern First Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $415.820 million; its shares were traded at around $53.330000 with a P/E ratio of 22.79 and P/S ratio of 3.90. GuruFocus rated Southern First Bancshares Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO R Arthur Jr Seaver sold 12,100 shares of SFST stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $54.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO/CFO Michael D Dowling sold 3,000 shares of SFST stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $45.01. The price of the stock has increased by 18.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Anne S Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of SFST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $46.75. The price of the stock has increased by 14.07% since.
  • Director Anne S Ellefson sold 1,500 shares of SFST stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $46.92. The price of the stock has increased by 13.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SFST, click here

