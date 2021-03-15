>
Eog Resources Inc (EOG) COO Lloyd W Helms Jr Sold $644,483 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: EOG -0.85%

COO of Eog Resources Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lloyd W Helms Jr (insider trades) sold 8,623 shares of EOG on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $74.74 a share. The total sale was $644,483.

EOG Resources Inc explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in the USA, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, China, Argentina and, from time to time, select other international areas. Eog Resources Inc has a market cap of $43.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.030000 with and P/S ratio of 4.34. The dividend yield of Eog Resources Inc stocks is 2.02%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec Michael P Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.
  • President Ezra Y Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.
  • COO Lloyd W Helms Jr sold 8,623 shares of EOG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EOG, click here

.

