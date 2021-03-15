Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) CEO & President Mark J. Yost Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO & President of Skyline Champion Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J. Yost (insider trades) sold 70,421 shares of SKY on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $45.59 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Skyline Corp designs, produces and markets manufactured housing, modular housing and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities located throughout the United States and Canada. Skyline Champion Corp has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.370000 with a P/E ratio of 43.93 and P/S ratio of 1.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of SKY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $45.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Capital One Llc Mak sold 368,559 shares of SKY stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $43.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SKY, click here