Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo

Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 553 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CIBR, ICLN, SLQD, LDOS, RYT, MDB, MAXR, UTG, ROKU, AAXJ, IEX, CXP, BUD, VTRS, BEAM, ULTA, CGC, USD, AHCO, MAG, MAIN, VCRA, VIR, OIH, UL, NIO, NCLH, ORCC, PENN, ROM, PRLB, QDEL, THO, WPM, SDGR, SHOP, SLP, IPOC, TRI, SRNE, SDY, STWD, DOCU, AKTS, ABR, ATHM, BAND, GOLD, BIGC, BMRN, BXMT, BEP, CX, GTLS, NET, COUP, CYBR, BEKE, DKNG, DLTH, EBS, ERIC, XONE, AG, FIVN, FLGT, FUTU, BOTZ, HTGC, IIVI, INFN, ITB,

VTIP, BRK.B, AMZN, IYW, ATRI, RGA, AAPL, PFF, SSB, ENB, CCI, MBB, IJK, JNJ, PEP, AMGN, BAC, KO, MSFT, ABBV, GOOGL, ARKK, IYJ, EPD, IVW, VZ, HD, PYPL, BABA, CSCO, RY, CRM, DIS, MUB, SO, VIG, ABT, FB, BDX, DUK, ICF, MCD, RTX, XLK, WMT, ATO, BMY, DD, IQV, STIP, JPM, MA, XLU, GOOG, CL, HON, IJH, IJT, IEFA, PG, VUG, CARR, D, DOW, INTC, SLV, IWM, IJS, LULU, NOC, PFE, QCOM, XLV, XLC, GLD, SLYV, SPYV, VPU, AMT, BZUN, BA, CAT, STZ, CRWD, DEO, FVRR, GD, IVE, IDU, IYF, IYY, HYG, EFG, KDP, LHX, LMT, MDT, MRK, NOK, PLD, REGN, SCHV, SCHE, SNA, LUV, SPEM, TSLA, TXN, TMO, TMUS, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, XLF, WFC, EFA, PRFZ, IJR, XOM, NKE, DG, DAL, COP, FLRN, UPS, LOW, CVX, ORCL, T, EZM, VOO, SBUX, GS, XLI, IBM, SHY, PPG, SCHA, IYH, SCHX, AMD, OTIS, NOW, NKTR, XLE, SLB, TIP, LQD, WDAY, GSK, GILD, BND, AMJ, ZM, XLNX, EES, V, VGT, VIS, VDE, XLRE, VO, UNH, SPLG, TWLO, SQ, SPSM, FLO, ARKG, BKNG, BP, COF, CHKP, CI, C, CVET, DE, ECL, ESPR, FDX, XLY, GE, GRA, HLT, ISRG, KBWB, IAU, IWO, FLOT, MELI, NSC, PSX, SCHD,

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 141,286 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,450 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,294 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.51% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 218,253 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $281.27. The stock is now traded at around $323.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $266.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 218,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $254.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Atrion Corp by 200.24%. The purchase prices were between $576.6 and $672.2, with an estimated average price of $621.13. The stock is now traded at around $673.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $95.44 and $126.79, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in South State Corp by 256.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 79,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.91%. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 24,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 54.75%. The sale prices were between $119.48 and $151.55, with an estimated average price of $136.36. The stock is now traded at around $186.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 1,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 57.57%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 3,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.95%. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $346.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.01%. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $97.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC still held 2,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.