FPA Comments on American National Group

The 110-year-old insurance company, American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT), has a long track record of modest but consistent growth. The company is well capitalized and paying a healthy 3.4% dividend, so we remain confident given the current valuation.
From the FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund's fourth-quarter 2020 letter.
