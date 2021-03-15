Marinemax Inc (HZO) Executive VP, CFO and Sec Michael H Mclamb Sold $586,400 of Shares

Executive VP, CFO and Sec of Marinemax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael H Mclamb (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of HZO on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $58.64 a share. The total sale was $586,400.

MarineMax Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. The company offers new and used recreational boats and related marine products, including engines, trailers, parts, and accessories. Marinemax Inc has a market cap of $1.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.350000 with a P/E ratio of 15.42 and P/S ratio of 0.85. Marinemax Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 28.80% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP, CFO and Sec Michael H Mclamb sold 3,500 shares of HZO stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $53.07. The price of the stock has increased by 15.6% since.

Executive VP, CFO and Sec Michael H Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of HZO stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $49.05. The price of the stock has increased by 25.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP & Chief Accounting Officer Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of HZO stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 6.16% since.

Executive Chairman William H Jr Mcgill sold 50,000 shares of HZO stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $52.3. The price of the stock has increased by 17.3% since.

EVP & Chief Revenue Officer Charles A Cashman sold 9,500 shares of HZO stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $50.16. The price of the stock has increased by 22.31% since.

EVP & Chief Revenue Officer Charles A Cashman sold 9,000 shares of HZO stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $49.3. The price of the stock has increased by 24.44% since.

Executive Chairman William H Jr Mcgill sold 50,000 shares of HZO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $48.11. The price of the stock has increased by 27.52% since.

