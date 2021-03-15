>
Intellicell Biosciences Inc (SVFC) CFO Navneet Govil Bought $625,000 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: SVFC -0.24%

CFO of Intellicell Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Navneet Govil (insider trades) bought 62,500 shares of SVFC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $625,000.

Intellicell Biosciences Inc operates in the regenerative medicine market using adult autologous stromal vascular fraction cells (SVFs) derived from the blood vessels in adipose tissue. Intellicell Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $82.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.410000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Ioannis Pipilis bought 50,000 shares of SVFC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of SVFC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SVFC, click here

.

