Svf Investment Corp 2 (SVFB) CEO Munish Varma Bought $500,000 of Shares

CEO of Svf Investment Corp 2 (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Munish Varma (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of SVFB on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,000.

Svf Investment Corp 2 has a market cap of $275.504 million; its shares were traded at around $10.720000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Munish Varma bought 50,000 shares of SVFB stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 7.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of SVFB stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 7.2% since.

