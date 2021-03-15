>
Articles 

Blackline Inc (BL) CEO Marc Huffman Sold $2.5 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: BL +0.76%

CEO of Blackline Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Huffman (insider trades) sold 22,291 shares of BL on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $111.98 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

BlackLine Inc provides cloud-based software platform designed to transform and modernize accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its products include journal entry, account reconciliations, and task management. Blackline Inc has a market cap of $6.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.770000 with and P/S ratio of 18.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BL, click here

.

Comments

