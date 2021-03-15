Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $135.73 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $57.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.660000 with and P/S ratio of 70.56.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $135.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.84% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.27. The price of the stock has increased by 7.8% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $128.18. The price of the stock has increased by 12.08% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $136.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $154.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.29. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $133.24. The price of the stock has increased by 7.82% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $127.11. The price of the stock has increased by 13.02% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $129.41. The price of the stock has increased by 11.01% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 16,478 shares of MRNA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $128.59. The price of the stock has increased by 11.72% since.

