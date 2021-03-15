Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sold $642,780 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kimberly K. Nelson (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of SPSC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $107.13 a share. The total sale was $642,780.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. Sps Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.550000 with a P/E ratio of 86.05 and P/S ratio of 12.47. Sps Commerce Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sps Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Archie C. Black sold 43,399 shares of SPSC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.71% since.

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPSC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPSC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $107.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,005 shares of SPSC stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $104.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Burr Ramsey sold 17,422 shares of SPSC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $105.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 3,081 shares of SPSC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $107.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPSC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPSC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $108.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPSC, click here