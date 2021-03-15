Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) EVP Margaret B. Jula Sold $777,001 of Shares

EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Margaret B. Jula (insider trades) sold 19,918 shares of FITB on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $39.01 a share. The total sale was $777,001.

Fifth Third Bancorp provides banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings and money market accounts and credit products. Its segments are Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management. Fifth Third Bancorp has a market cap of $27.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.420000 with a P/E ratio of 20.99 and P/S ratio of 3.81. The dividend yield of Fifth Third Bancorp stocks is 2.82%. GuruFocus rated Fifth Third Bancorp the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Chair Greg D Carmichael sold 155,143 shares of FITB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $34.16. The price of the stock has increased by 12.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jewell D Hoover sold 12,118 shares of FITB stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $37.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

EVP Robert P Shaffer sold 13,428 shares of FITB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $35.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.32% since.

