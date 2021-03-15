American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) S Craig Lindner (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of AFG on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $117.43 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

American Financial Group Inc is a property and casualty insurance company that operates through its subsidiaries. It sells fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. American Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $10.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.730000 with a P/E ratio of 13.99 and P/S ratio of 1.34. The dividend yield of American Financial Group Inc stocks is 1.60%. American Financial Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated American Financial Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of AFG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $117.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AFG, click here