Evo Payments Inc (EVOP) EVP, CIO Michael L Reidenbach Sold $630,210 of Shares

EVP, CIO of Evo Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael L Reidenbach (insider trades) sold 21,000 shares of EVOP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $30.01 a share. The total sale was $630,210.

Evo Payments Inc has a market cap of $1.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.280000 with and P/S ratio of 3.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James G Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $25.24. The price of the stock has increased by 23.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, International Darren Wilson sold 21,984 shares of EVOP stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $27.42. The price of the stock has increased by 14.08% since.

EVP, General Counsel Groot Steven J De sold 22,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 11.71% since.

Chief HR Officer Catherine E Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVOP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 20.31% since.

President, the Americas Brendan F Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $25.24. The price of the stock has increased by 23.93% since.

