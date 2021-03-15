Insperity Inc (NSP) Chairman of the Board & CEO Paul J Sarvadi Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Insperity Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul J Sarvadi (insider trades) sold 15,425 shares of NSP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $94.39 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Insperity Inc is engaged in providing human resources and business solutions designed to improve business performance. Its product offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. Insperity Inc has a market cap of $3.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.340000 with a P/E ratio of 25.59 and P/S ratio of 0.82. The dividend yield of Insperity Inc stocks is 1.77%. Insperity Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Insperity Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board & CEO Paul J Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of NSP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $83.27. The price of the stock has increased by 8.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP Finance, CFO & Treasurer Douglas S Sharp sold 4,919 shares of NSP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $89.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

SVP Finance, CFO & Treasurer Douglas S Sharp sold 5,000 shares of NSP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $83.75. The price of the stock has increased by 7.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Sales & Marketing Jay E Mincks sold 2,000 shares of NSP stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $93.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

EVP of Sales & Marketing Jay E Mincks sold 3,000 shares of NSP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $87.48. The price of the stock has increased by 3.27% since.

SVP Legal, Gen Counsel & Sec Daniel D Herink sold 5,000 shares of NSP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $87.28. The price of the stock has increased by 3.51% since.

