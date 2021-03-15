Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese Sold $4.4 million of Shares

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Cortese (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of PTON on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $111.16 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $33.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.740000 with a P/E ratio of 170.83 and P/S ratio of 12.16.

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.09% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.56% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $114.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $138.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.44% since.

President William Lynch sold 116,670 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $149.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTON, click here