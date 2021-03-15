Globe Life Inc (GL) EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank M Svoboda (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of GL on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $100.4 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $10.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.180000 with a P/E ratio of 14.81 and P/S ratio of 2.28. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.75%. Globe Life Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 25,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.94% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.79% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.43. The price of the stock has increased by 4.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $95.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Former Company Officer Carol A Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

EVP, General Counsel and CRO Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

Officer of Principal Sub John Henry Jr Rogers sold 1,875 shares of GL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $100.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of GL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $100.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.

EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. Michael Clay Majors sold 14,000 shares of GL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $95.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.

