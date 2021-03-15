Air Lease Corp (AL) EVP Grant A Levy Sold $514,000 of Shares

EVP of Air Lease Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Grant A Levy (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of AL on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $51.4 a share. The total sale was $514,000.

Air Lease Corp is a U.S based aircraft leasing company. Its main source of revenue comes through the leasing of narrow and wide-bodied jet aircrafts primarily in the European market. Air Lease Corp has a market cap of $5.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.490000 with a P/E ratio of 11.74 and P/S ratio of 2.91. The dividend yield of Air Lease Corp stocks is 1.17%. Air Lease Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO AND PRESIDENT John L Plueger sold 79,323 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.78. The price of the stock has increased by 12.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP AND CFO Gregory B Willis sold 10,525 shares of AL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Kishore Korde sold 29,387 shares of AL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $51.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of AL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen sold 17,485 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $47.36. The price of the stock has increased by 8.72% since.

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen sold 2,515 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $47.14. The price of the stock has increased by 9.23% since.

