Camden National Corp (CAC) CEO Gregory A Dufour Bought $75,316 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: CAC -2.93%

CEO of Camden National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory A Dufour (insider trades) bought 2,084 shares of CAC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $36.14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,316.

Camden National Corporation provides banking services and products to individuals and commercial customers. Its services also comprise treasury and investment banking solutions. Camden National Corp has a market cap of $711.911 million; its shares were traded at around $47.750000 with a P/E ratio of 12.07 and P/S ratio of 3.91. The dividend yield of Camden National Corp stocks is 2.75%. GuruFocus rated Camden National Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Gregory A Dufour bought 2,084 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile bought 608 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
  • EVP Joanne T Campbell bought 644 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
  • EVP Patricia A Rose bought 653 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
  • EVP Timothy P Nightingale bought 794 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CAC, click here

.

