Camden National Corp (CAC) CEO Gregory A Dufour Bought $75,316 of Shares

CEO of Camden National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory A Dufour (insider trades) bought 2,084 shares of CAC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $36.14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,316.
Camden National Corporation provides banking services and products to individuals and commercial customers. Its services also comprise treasury and investment banking solutions. Camden National Corp has a market cap of $711.911 million; its shares were traded at around $47.750000 with a P/E ratio of 12.07 and P/S ratio of 3.91. The dividend yield of Camden National Corp stocks is 2.75%. GuruFocus rated Camden National Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with CAC. Click here to check it out.
- CAC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CAC
- Peter Lynch Chart of CAC
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Gregory A Dufour bought 2,084 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile bought 608 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
- EVP Joanne T Campbell bought 644 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
- EVP Patricia A Rose bought 653 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
- EVP Timothy P Nightingale bought 794 shares of CAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.14. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.
For the complete insider trading history of CAC, click here.