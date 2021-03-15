Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $4.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 105,000 shares of AMRC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $44 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.580000 with a P/E ratio of 45.06 and P/S ratio of 2.36. Ameresco Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 628,264 shares of AMRC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Nicole E Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of AMRC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

Executive Vice President Robert Georgeoff sold 17,000 shares of AMRC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

VP & CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of AMRC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

Executive Vice President Louis P Maltezos sold 8,000 shares of AMRC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

