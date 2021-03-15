Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) CEO Stephen P Weisz Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen P Weisz (insider trades) sold 9,891 shares of VAC on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $187.41 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a market cap of $7.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $187.010000 with and P/S ratio of 2.68. The dividend yield of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stocks is 0.29%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephen P Weisz sold 9,891 shares of VAC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $187.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President, MVW and CFO John E Jr Geller sold 6,000 shares of VAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $187.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer Michael E. Yonker sold 2,000 shares of VAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $188.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

Exec. VP & General Counsel James H. Iv Hunter sold 7,942 shares of VAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $188.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

SVP, Controller, CAO Laurie A Sullivan sold 1,070 shares of VAC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $170.22. The price of the stock has increased by 9.86% since.

Exec. VP & CIO Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of VAC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $165.46. The price of the stock has increased by 13.02% since.

Exec. VP & CIO Dwight D. Smith sold 349 shares of VAC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $141.37. The price of the stock has increased by 32.28% since.

