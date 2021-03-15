>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: EXLS +0.2%

CEO & Vice Chairman of Exlservice Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rohit Kapoor (insider trades) sold 21,554 shares of EXLS on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $89.96 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics. Exlservice Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.800000 with a P/E ratio of 34.31 and P/S ratio of 3.19. Exlservice Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Exlservice Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 21,554 shares of EXLS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $89.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
  • CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 1,305 shares of EXLS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $89.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
  • CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 2,996 shares of EXLS stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $89.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Head of Analytics Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of EXLS stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $88.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.
  • SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp Sect'y Ajay Ayyappan sold 210 shares of EXLS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $80.34. The price of the stock has increased by 10.53% since.
  • EVP and Chief HR Officer Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 547 shares of EXLS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $80.34. The price of the stock has increased by 10.53% since.
  • SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp Sect'y Ajay Ayyappan sold 308 shares of EXLS stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $79.33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.94% since.
  • EVP and Chief HR Officer Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of EXLS stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $79.33. The price of the stock has increased by 11.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXLS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)