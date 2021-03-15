Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) EVP, GC and Secretary Christopher L Howard Sold $1.9 million of Shares

EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher L Howard (insider trades) sold 33,228 shares of ACHC on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $58.09 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc operates mental healthcare facilities in the United States. It addresses behavioral abnormalities in psychiatric facilities, substance abuse facilities, and residential treatment centers. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc has a market cap of $5.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.970000 with and P/S ratio of 2.59.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

