Glenview Capital Management Buys Lyft Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Anthem Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hologic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Anthem Inc, Alphabet Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hologic Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Meritor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Glenview Capital Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ANTM, NSC, DD, APTV, NSP, GPN, UNP, ARMK, DNB, AMZN, FB,
- Added Positions: LYFT, BSX, GOOGL, BAX, FISV, HUM, BHC, ESI, BKD, AMGN, PEAK, MYGN, CAR, WELL, EXPE, VVI, UHS, ABC, FMC,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, HOLX, HCA, THC, LH, TAK, MTOR, MAR, MCK, IQV, URI, CTVA, CI, DGX, MSFT, NUAN, MOH, DVA, ENDP, MIK,
- Sold Out: EBAY, BHVN,
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 18,258,810 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 16,434,019 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87%
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 15,260,512 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 10,149,059 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,255,021 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $342.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 184,461 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $260.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 94,933 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 258,003 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $152.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,263 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,143 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 159,983 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 204.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,064,179 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 158.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,702,881 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 638.86%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2054.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,409 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 321.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 558,832 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 149.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 483,726 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Humana Inc by 91.94%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $406.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 159,480 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $98.24, with an estimated average price of $85.04. Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 61%. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Glenview Capital Management still held 1,341,520 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Hologic Inc by 44.53%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Glenview Capital Management still held 804,442 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 20.65%. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Glenview Capital Management still held 1,300,181 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28. The stock is now traded at around $239.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Glenview Capital Management still held 552,187 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Meritor Inc (MTOR)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Meritor Inc by 28.77%. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Glenview Capital Management still held 2,757,332 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 47.77%. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $153.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Glenview Capital Management still held 228,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.
