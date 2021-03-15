Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sold $943,200 of Shares

CEO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Black (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of MDRX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $15.72 a share. The total sale was $943,200.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a market cap of $2.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.740000 with a P/E ratio of 3.58 and P/S ratio of 1.69.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of MDRX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $15.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Client Delivery Officer Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of MDRX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $16.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.

