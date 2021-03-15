Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR) President and CEO Anand Gopalan Sold $8.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Velodyne Lidar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anand Gopalan (insider trades) sold 649,762 shares of VLDR on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $12.85 a share. The total sale was $8.3 million.

Velodyne Lidar Inc has a market cap of $2.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.230000 with and P/S ratio of 35.66.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Anand Gopalan sold 649,762 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Andrew Hamer sold 34,034 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Thomas Tewell sold 116,905 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Sally Frykman sold 10,660 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

10% Owner David S. Hall sold 189,769 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 189,769 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

Vice-President of Sales Laura Tarman sold 3,298 shares of VLDR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 18.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VLDR, click here