Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (INNV) CFO Barbara Gutierrez Bought $52,860 of Shares

CFO of Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barbara Gutierrez (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of INNV on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $26.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,860.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing, and development of prescription and non-prescription medicine and consumer care products. Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $69.135 million; its shares were traded at around $25.010000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President and Director Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of INNV stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $26.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barbara Gutierrez bought 2,000 shares of INNV stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of INNV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 19.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INNV, click here