Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sold $4.5 million of Shares

CEO of Berkeley Lights Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Hobbs (insider trades) sold 81,336 shares of BLI on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $54.88 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Berkeley Lights Inc has a market cap of $3.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.260000 with and P/S ratio of 48.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric Hobbs sold 81,336 shares of BLI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $54.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael E Marks sold 28,260 shares of BLI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $54.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

Director Michael E Marks sold 130,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $53.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $52.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Director James Rothman sold 96,155 shares of BLI stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $58.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.42% since.

Director Michael E Marks sold 1,740 shares of BLI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $61.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.83% since.

