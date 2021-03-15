Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz Sold $867,401 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Spencer Schwartz (insider trades) sold 14,323 shares of AAWW on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $60.56 a share. The total sale was $867,401.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc is engaged in providing outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates a fleet of approximately 747 freighters and offers aircraft for domestic, regional & international cargo & passenger applications. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.680000 with a P/E ratio of 4.63 and P/S ratio of 0.48.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO John W Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of AAWW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 14,323 shares of AAWW stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $60.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of AAWW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $58.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of AAWW stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $55.17. The price of the stock has increased by 8.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GC & Secty. Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of AAWW stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $62.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.51% since.

EVP & CMO Michael Steen sold 13,016 shares of AAWW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $59.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Director John K Wulff sold 2,000 shares of AAWW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.7. The price of the stock has increased by 5.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AAWW, click here