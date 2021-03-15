>
Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) CEO Claudia J Merkle Sold $820,361 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: NMIH +1.01%

CEO of Nmi Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Claudia J Merkle (insider trades) sold 33,348 shares of NMIH on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $24.6 a share. The total sale was $820,361.

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers two types of mortgage insurance; Primary mortgage insurance and Pool insurance. Nmi Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.890000 with a P/E ratio of 11.80 and P/S ratio of 4.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Claudia J Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMIH stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
  • CEO Claudia J Merkle sold 8,899 shares of NMIH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $24.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel William J Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of NMIH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $24.68. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • Executive Chairman Bradley M Shuster sold 73,256 shares of NMIH stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $23.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.58% since.
  • Executive Chairman Bradley M Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMIH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $24.4. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NMIH, click here

.

