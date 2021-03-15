Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) EVP & Chief Investment Officer Robert P Browne Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Investment Officer of Northern Trust Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert P Browne (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of NTRS on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $102.18 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Northern Trust Corp is a provider of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals. Northern Trust Corp has a market cap of $21.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.820000 with a P/E ratio of 19.23 and P/S ratio of 4.10. The dividend yield of Northern Trust Corp stocks is 2.69%. GuruFocus rated Northern Trust Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

