Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) EVP & Chief Investment Officer Robert P Browne Sold $1 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: NTRS +2.38%

EVP & Chief Investment Officer of Northern Trust Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert P Browne (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of NTRS on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $102.18 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Northern Trust Corp is a provider of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals. Northern Trust Corp has a market cap of $21.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.820000 with a P/E ratio of 19.23 and P/S ratio of 4.10. The dividend yield of Northern Trust Corp stocks is 2.69%. GuruFocus rated Northern Trust Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Investment Officer Robert P Browne sold 10,000 shares of NTRS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $102.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTRS, click here

.

