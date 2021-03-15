>
Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) COO Sanjay C Shah Sold $643,547 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: BYND +3.97%

COO of Beyond Meat Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay C Shah (insider trades) sold 4,570 shares of BYND on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $140.82 a share. The total sale was $643,547.

Beyond Meat Inc has a market cap of $9.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.110000 with and P/S ratio of 23.02.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Sanjay C Shah sold 4,570 shares of BYND stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $140.82. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.
  • Chief Growth Officer Charles Muth sold 20,000 shares of BYND stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $138.8. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

