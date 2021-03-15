Coupang Inc (CPNG) CEO and Chairman Bom Suk Kim Sold $42 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Coupang Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bom Suk Kim (insider trades) sold 1,200,000 shares of CPNG on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $35 a share. The total sale was $42 million.

Coupang Inc has a market cap of $86.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.450000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of CPNG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 44.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Harry L. You bought 28,571 shares of CPNG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 44.14% since.

Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of CPNG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 44.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CPNG, click here