Aaon Inc (AAON) Vice President, Finance & CFO Scott M Asbjornson Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Vice President, Finance & CFO of Aaon Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott M Asbjornson (insider trades) sold 19,628 shares of AAON on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $74.73 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

AAON Inc is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment manufacturer. Its products include rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, make-up air units, heat recovery units, condensing units and coils. Aaon Inc has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.000000 with a P/E ratio of 50.68 and P/S ratio of 7.74. The dividend yield of Aaon Inc stocks is 0.51%. Aaon Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Gary D Fields sold 30,965 shares of AAON stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $75.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President, Finance & CFO Scott M Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of AAON stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Vice President, Finance & CFO Scott M Asbjornson sold 17,682 shares of AAON stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $73.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Paul K Lackey Jr sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

COO Stephen E Wakefield sold 175 shares of AAON stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $73.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

COO Stephen E Wakefield sold 3,083 shares of AAON stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AAON, click here