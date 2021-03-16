US Indexes End Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,953.46 on Monday with a gain of 174.82 points or 0.53%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,968.94 for a gain of 25.60 points or 0.65%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,459.71 for a gain of 139.84 points or 1.05%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.03 for a loss of 0.66 points or -3.19%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Monday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 reported another day of new closing highs. Investors continued to cheer on the government's new $1.9 trillion stimulus effort, which was signed into law last Thursday.

The Federal Open Market Committee will hold a March meeting this week. The Committee is expected to have an improved outlook on the economy following the newly passed stimulus legislation. However, it is not expected that the Fed will move much from its dovish positioning until some substantial increases are seen in terms of inflation. Treasuries and other bond markets have shown increases in yields recently, with risk-off investing a factor particularly for technology this year.

On the economic calendar Monday:

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index increased to 17.4 in March from 12.1.

The Treasury held actions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.030% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.055%.

The Treasury International Capital report was release. Overall net capital flows were $106.3 billion in January, up from $8 billion. Foreign bond investment was -$49 billion and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $90.8 billion.

Across the board:

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) +13.55%

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) +0.22% with news of a $5 billion lawsuit in regards to internet tracking

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +2.45% on AirPods 3 developments and leading wearables demand

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) +1.99%

Volkswagen (VWAGY) +7.17% on corporate battery/investor day event

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +8.26%

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +7.70%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,360.17 for a gain of 7.38 points or 0.31%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,396.70 for a loss of 0.96 points or -0.069%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,513.21 for a gain of 155.77 points or 1.01%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,455.76 for a gain of 7.36 points or 0.06%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,682.61 for a gain of 36.27 points or 1.37%; the S&P 100 at 1,795.06 for a gain of 8.23 points or 0.46%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,082.54 for a gain of 145.25 points or 1.12%; the Russell 3000 at 2,400.90 for a gain of 16.89 points or 0.71%; the Russell 1000 at 2,246.02 for a gain of 16.48 points or 0.74%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,911.84 for a gain of 288.45 points or 0.69%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 820.12 for a gain of 2.57 points or 0.31%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: