Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $5.3 million of Shares

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $17.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.850000 with a P/E ratio of 85.04 and P/S ratio of 15.72. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.43%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 71,369 shares of TW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 3,740 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 442,577 shares of TW stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $71.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 169,503 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 7.44% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 154,366 shares of TW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $68.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 30,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President William Hult sold 71,593 shares of TW stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 2,550 shares of TW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $73.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.38% since.

President William Hult sold 215,904 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 33,212 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 50,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.75% since.

