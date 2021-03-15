Ashford Inc (AINC) President and COO Jeremy Welter Bought $200,376 of Shares

President and COO of Ashford Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremy Welter (insider trades) bought 24,347 shares of AINC on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $8.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $200,376.

Ashford Inc provides asset management and advisory services to other entities, within the hospitality industry. Ashford Inc has a market cap of $25.696 million; its shares were traded at around $9.060000 with and P/S ratio of 0.06.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO, 10% Owner Jeremy Welter bought 24,347 shares of AINC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $8.23. The price of the stock has increased by 10.09% since.

Exec. VP, GC and Secretary Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of AINC stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $7.86. The price of the stock has increased by 15.27% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of AINC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $8. The price of the stock has increased by 13.25% since.

Exec. VP, GC and Secretary Robert G. Haiman sold 3,498 shares of AINC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $9.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.

