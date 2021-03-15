>
Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) CEO Atul Bhatnagar Sold $5.8 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: CMBM +4.29%

CEO of Cambium Networks Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Atul Bhatnagar (insider trades) sold 119,812 shares of CMBM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $48.2 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Cambium Networks Corp has a market cap of $1.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.830000 with a P/E ratio of 75.12 and P/S ratio of 4.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of CMBM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $48.2. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of CMBM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $49.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.2% since.
  • CFO Stephen Cumming sold 30,000 shares of CMBM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Products Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of CMBM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $45.7. The price of the stock has increased by 13.41% since.
  • Senior VP, Global Sales Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of CMBM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $46.5. The price of the stock has increased by 11.46% since.
  • Senior VP, Product Mgmt Scott Imhoff sold 20,000 shares of CMBM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $44.75. The price of the stock has increased by 15.82% since.
  • General Counsel Sally Rau sold 10,000 shares of CMBM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $45.48. The price of the stock has increased by 13.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMBM, click here

.

