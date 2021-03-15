Levi Strauss (LEVI) President and CEO Charles V Bergh Sold $9.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles V Bergh (insider trades) sold 359,649 shares of LEVI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $25.33 a share. The total sale was $9.1 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $10.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.710000 with and P/S ratio of 2.33. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.77%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Charles V Bergh sold 359,649 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 262,234 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Seth M. Ellison sold 82,705 shares of LEVI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $25.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

EVP & President, LSA Marc Rosen sold 47,897 shares of LEVI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.3. The price of the stock has increased by 5.8% since.

Brand President Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of LEVI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.3. The price of the stock has increased by 5.8% since.

EVP & General Counsel Seth Jaffe sold 39,870 shares of LEVI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.93% since.

10% Owner Elizabeth H Eisenhardt sold 35,648 shares of LEVI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $24.54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.

