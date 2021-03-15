Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Chairman, President & CEO Brent D. Lang Sold $977,674 of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Vocera Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brent D. Lang (insider trades) sold 24,158 shares of VCRA on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $40.47 a share. The total sale was $977,674.

Vocera Communications Inc is a provider of secure, integrated, intelligent communication solutions, focused on empowering mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments. Vocera Communications Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.330000 with and P/S ratio of 6.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Sales and Services Paul T Johnson sold 2,000 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.2% since.

