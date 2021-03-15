>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Chairman, President & CEO Brent D. Lang Sold $977,674 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: VCRA -2.91%

Chairman, President & CEO of Vocera Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brent D. Lang (insider trades) sold 24,158 shares of VCRA on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $40.47 a share. The total sale was $977,674.

Vocera Communications Inc is a provider of secure, integrated, intelligent communication solutions, focused on empowering mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments. Vocera Communications Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.330000 with and P/S ratio of 6.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Sales and Services Paul T Johnson sold 2,000 shares of VCRA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $40.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VCRA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)