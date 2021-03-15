Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean Jacques Bienaime (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of BMRN on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $77.39 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is on rare-disease therapies. It develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $14.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.390000 with a P/E ratio of 17.77 and P/S ratio of 7.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 14,000 shares of BMRN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $77.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $83.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $85.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.

CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $84.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael G Grey sold 5,000 shares of BMRN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $76.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.

Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 7,500 shares of BMRN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $87.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.32% since.

