>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: BMRN +2.11%

CEO of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean Jacques Bienaime (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of BMRN on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $77.39 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is on rare-disease therapies. It develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $14.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.390000 with a P/E ratio of 17.77 and P/S ratio of 7.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 14,000 shares of BMRN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $77.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.
  • CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $83.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.21% since.
  • CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $85.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.
  • CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BMRN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $84.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michael G Grey sold 5,000 shares of BMRN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $76.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.77% since.
  • Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 7,500 shares of BMRN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $87.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BMRN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)