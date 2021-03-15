>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sold $601,500 of Shares

March 15, 2021 | About: KYMR +7.02%

CFO of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce N. Jacobs (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of KYMR on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $60.15 a share. The total sale was $601,500.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.040000 with and P/S ratio of 57.13.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
  • CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $50.65. The price of the stock has increased by 18.54% since.
  • CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.78. The price of the stock has increased by 34.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 15,000 shares of KYMR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 37,064 shares of KYMR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $50.68. The price of the stock has increased by 18.47% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 22,936 shares of KYMR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KYMR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)