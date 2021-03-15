Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO Bradley D Tilden Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Alaska Air Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bradley D Tilden (insider trades) sold 23,360 shares of ALK on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $66.82 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc operates Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air airlines. The company through its subsidiaries provides passenger air, freight and mail services within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast. Alaska Air Group Inc has a market cap of $8.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.980000 with and P/S ratio of 2.51. The dividend yield of Alaska Air Group Inc stocks is 0.52%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO Bradley D Tilden sold 23,360 shares of ALK stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $66.82. The price of the stock has increased by 7.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP FINANCE/CFO Shane R Tackett sold 3,000 shares of ALK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $67.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SR VP LEGAL Kyle B Levine sold 2,000 shares of ALK stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.85% since.

Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of ALK stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $68.66. The price of the stock has increased by 4.84% since.

VP & CONTROLLER Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of ALK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $62.14. The price of the stock has increased by 15.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALK, click here